Hunter Strickland News: Dropped by Halos
The Angels released Strickland on Saturday.
After recovering from a shoulder injury that ended his season in early July last year, Strickland made five appearances in the Cactus League with Los Angeles, during which he gave up one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out two batters over five innings. Although his age and durability are both concerns, he may still be able to attract a deal in the open market.
Hunter Strickland
Free Agent
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