Hunter Strickland News: Returning to Angels

Strickland signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Strickland gave up one earned run over five innings this spring with the Angels, and after exploring his options in free agency, he'll now return to the organization. The 37-year-old righty has turned in a 3.30 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 95.1 innings since he originally joined the Halos in 2024, and he could be welcomed back into the big-league bullpen if he bounces back nicely in Triple-A from the season-ending shoulder injury he suffered last July.