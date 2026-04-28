Hurston Waldrep headshot

Hurston Waldrep Injury: Could be ready in June

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Waldrep (elbow) will throw a bullpen session in about a week and could be ready to rejoin the team in June, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Any timetable is approximate, as Waldrep has multiple boxes he needs to check. The young right-hander is working his way back from an arthroscopic procedure Feb. 23 to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow. Waldrep is currently on the 15-day injured list but could shift to the 60-day IL if Atlanta needs the 40-man roster spot, as he will not be ready to return within the 60-day window.

Hurston Waldrep
Atlanta Braves
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