Hurston Waldrep Injury: Could be ready in June
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Waldrep (elbow) will throw a bullpen session in about a week and could be ready to rejoin the team in June, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
Any timetable is approximate, as Waldrep has multiple boxes he needs to check. The young right-hander is working his way back from an arthroscopic procedure Feb. 23 to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow. Waldrep is currently on the 15-day injured list but could shift to the 60-day IL if Atlanta needs the 40-man roster spot, as he will not be ready to return within the 60-day window.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hurston Waldrep See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season21 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202629 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series35 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues54 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East64 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hurston Waldrep See More