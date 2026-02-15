Hurston Waldrep Injury: Dealing with elbow discomfort
Waldrep experienced right elbow discomfort after showing up to spring training and will be visiting specialist Dr. Keith Meister this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
An MRI showed loose bodies but no ligament damage, but it's too early to declare Waldrep in the clear as he goes to visit Dr. Meister, who is a surgeon well known for operating on MLB arms. The 23-year-old Waldrep was already facing an uphill battle to cracking Atlanta's Opening Day rotation, but his availability for the start of the season, and beyond, is now in question.
