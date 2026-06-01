Hurston Waldrep Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment

Waldrep (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Atlanta's Florida Complex League team Monday.

It will be Waldrep's first game action since he had surgery in late February to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow. Per Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said recently that Waldrep has been throwing in the mid- to high-90s, so it appears he's already regained his velocity post-op. Waldrep will likely require most, if not all, of his allotted 30 days on a rehab assignment before rejoining Atlanta's roster around July 1.