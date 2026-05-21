Hurston Waldrep headshot

Hurston Waldrep Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Atlanta transferred Waldrep (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Maverick Handley. It does not alter Waldrep's timetable, as he is recovering from elbow surgery and not expected to be an option for Atlanta until late June at the earliest.

Hurston Waldrep
Atlanta Braves
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