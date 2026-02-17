Hurston Waldrep headshot

Hurston Waldrep Injury: Out three months if surgery needed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Waldrep would be sidelined for approximately three months if Dr. Keith Meister recommends surgery to remove loose bodies in the pitcher's right elbow, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

If Meister determines surgery isn't required, Waldrep could require just three weeks of rest. A decision has not yet been made but is expected this week. Even if Waldrep does not undergo surgery, it's likely he will need a stint on the injured list to begin the season. The elbow injury also effectively removes him from the competition for the final spot in Atlanta's rotation, at least in the near term.

