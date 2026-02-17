Hurston Waldrep Injury: Out three months if surgery needed
Waldrep would be sidelined for approximately three months if Dr. Keith Meister recommends surgery to remove loose bodies in the pitcher's right elbow, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
If Meister determines surgery isn't required, Waldrep could require just three weeks of rest. A decision has not yet been made but is expected this week. Even if Waldrep does not undergo surgery, it's likely he will need a stint on the injured list to begin the season. The elbow injury also effectively removes him from the competition for the final spot in Atlanta's rotation, at least in the near term.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hurston Waldrep See More
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise14 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30026 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions27 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions49 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings60 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hurston Waldrep See More