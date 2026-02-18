Hurston Waldrep Injury: Set for elbow surgery Monday
Waldrep will undergo surgery Monday to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Bowman reported previously that if surgery was recommended for Waldrep, the pitcher would likely be sidelined for approximately three months. The right-hander will be placed on the 60-day injured list, though that transaction hasn't officially been made yet. Waldrep showed signs of a breakout in 2025 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB over 56.1 innings, but it will be a while before he's seen in a big-league uniform again. With Spencer Schwellenbach also undergoing an elbow procedure, Joey Wentz and Bryce Elder have moved up in Atlanta's rotation pecking order.
