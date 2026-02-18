Hurston Waldrep headshot

Hurston Waldrep Injury: Set for elbow surgery Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Waldrep will undergo surgery Monday to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Bowman reported previously that if surgery was recommended for Waldrep, the pitcher would likely be sidelined for approximately three months. The right-hander will be placed on the 60-day injured list, though that transaction hasn't officially been made yet. Waldrep showed signs of a breakout in 2025 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB over 56.1 innings, but it will be a while before he's seen in a big-league uniform again. With Spencer Schwellenbach also undergoing an elbow procedure, Joey Wentz and Bryce Elder have moved up in Atlanta's rotation pecking order.

Hurston Waldrep
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hurston Waldrep See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hurston Waldrep See More
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
15 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
27 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
28 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
50 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
61 days ago