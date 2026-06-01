Hurston Waldrep headshot

Hurston Waldrep Injury: Works two scoreless frames in rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Waldrep (elbow) allowed no hits and walked two batters over two scoreless innings during a rehab start Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Waldrep tossed 26 pitches (14 strikes) in his first official game action since September, after he ended up missing all of spring training and the first two-plus months of the season while recovering from a Feb. 23 arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. The 24-year-old is expected to need close to the entire 30-day rehab window to build up his pitch count and iron out his control and command, so he's unlikely to re-emerge as an option for the Atlanta rotation until late June.

Hurston Waldrep
Atlanta Braves
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