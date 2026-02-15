Hurston Waldrep headshot

Hurston Waldrep News: Uphill battle for rotation job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Waldrep remains likely to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, even with Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) having been placed on the 60-day IL, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta's pitching depth will be tested right out of the gate, with Bryce Elder and Joey Wentz viewed as the top candidates to fill in for Schwellenbach along with top prospect Waldrep. However, the 23-year-old right-hander still has minor-league options remaining, while Wentz and Elder do not, giving them the edge in the camp battle for spots on the 26-man roster -- either as the fifth starter or as a long man in the bullpen. Waldrep should still get another crack at the majors at some point in 2026 after posting a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB over 56.1 innings last season.

