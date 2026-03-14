Hyeseong Kim headshot

Hyeseong Kim Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 11:38am

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday that he expects Kim (hand) to be back in the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kim injured his left hand against Team Australia on March 8 while playing for Team Korea during the World Baseball Classic. The good news for Kim is that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and if he is able to return to the lineup Sunday, then there would be no concern of him being sidelined for the start of the 2026 season. Kim appeared in 71 regular-season games for the Dodgers in 2025, finishing with a .699 OPS with 13 steals (on 14 attempts), three home runs and 17 RBI over 170 plate appearances. Kim is projected to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster as a utility man.

Hyeseong Kim
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
18 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
163 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
175 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
179 days ago