Hyeseong Kim headshot

Hyeseong Kim Injury: Hand injury deemed not concerning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kim, who hurt his left hand March 8 while playing for Team Korea during the World Baseball Classic, doesn't seem to be dealing with a serious injury, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Kim suffered the injury while stealing a base and missed Korea's subsequent contest against Australia. However, the infielder/outfielder seems to be fine. Korea's next game takes place Friday against the Dominican Republic, so it bears monitoring whether Kim will be in the lineup for that contest.

Hyeseong Kim
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
16 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
161 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
173 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
177 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
186 days ago