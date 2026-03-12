Hyeseong Kim Injury: Hand injury deemed not concerning
Kim, who hurt his left hand March 8 while playing for Team Korea during the World Baseball Classic, doesn't seem to be dealing with a serious injury, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Kim suffered the injury while stealing a base and missed Korea's subsequent contest against Australia. However, the infielder/outfielder seems to be fine. Korea's next game takes place Friday against the Dominican Republic, so it bears monitoring whether Kim will be in the lineup for that contest.
