Hyeseong Kim Injury: Hurts hand during WBC

Kim suffered a left hand injury Sunday while with Team Korea at the World Baseball Classic and didn't play in Monday's 7-2 win over Team Australia, Matthew Moreno of SI.com reports.

Kim's injury happened while he was stealing a base against Team Chinese Taipei on Sunday. He sported a thin wrap around his left hand Monday while sitting out Korea's victory against Australia, per Dodgers Nation, but to this point there's been no word on the exact nature or severity of the injury. This may just end up being a minor issue, and Kim is still at least several days away from returning to the Dodgers as Korea has already advanced to the quarterfinals of the WBC, but if the injury lingers, it could impact Kim's bid to open the regular season as Los Angeles' starter at second base while Tommy Edman continues his recovery from ankle surgery.