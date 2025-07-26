Hyeseong Kim Injury: Out Sunday with shoulder issue

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Kim has been dealing with a left shoulder issue and won't play Sunday versus Boston, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

According to Roberts, Kim has been dealing with the injury for about a week. Roberts suggested that the injury has been impacting the rookie infielder at the plate, but despite looking uncomfortable at the dish at times Saturday, Kim played eight innings and went 2-for-3. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth, but that may not have been a result of the injury, as Mookie Betts -- who arrived late to the stadium after dealing with a personal issue -- was summoned to bat as the tying run with two outs.