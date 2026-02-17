Hyeseong Kim News: Competing for Opening Day job at 2B

Kim, Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas were named by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as candidates to start at second base to begin the regular season with Tommy Edman (ankle) slated to be placed on the injured list, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers don't have many positional battles this spring, but the second-base job appears to be pretty wide open due to Edman's ongoing recovery. Kim has also been tabbed to get time in center field behind Andy Pages, according to Roberts, but the second-year major-leaguer has a big opportunity to earn a regular spot in the lineup while Edman is out. It sounds like the winner of the positional battle will be determined by how each candidate performs during spring training, so Kim's Cactus League showing is certainly worth keeping an eye on.