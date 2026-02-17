Hyeseong Kim headshot

Hyeseong Kim News: Competing for Opening Day job at 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Kim, Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas were named by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as candidates to start at second base to begin the regular season with Tommy Edman (ankle) slated to be placed on the injured list, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers don't have many positional battles this spring, but the second-base job appears to be pretty wide open due to Edman's ongoing recovery. Kim has also been tabbed to get time in center field behind Andy Pages, according to Roberts, but the second-year major-leaguer has a big opportunity to earn a regular spot in the lineup while Edman is out. It sounds like the winner of the positional battle will be determined by how each candidate performs during spring training, so Kim's Cactus League showing is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Hyeseong Kim
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
138 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
150 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
154 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
163 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
164 days ago