Hyeseong Kim News: Continues to produce

Kim went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Thursday in a 3-0 win against San Francisco.

Kim produced the final run in the low-scoring affair with an RBI single in the fourth inning. The 27-year-old started at shortstop for the third straight game while Mookie Betts continues to be sidelined with an oblique injury. Kim's playing time overall this season has been sporadic, but he's been quite effective when called upon, slashing .324/.415/.471 with one home run, five RBI, five runs and four stolen bases in as many attempts. He began the campaign in the minors and batted .346 across six games with Triple-A Oklahoma, and given his numbers with the big-league club, Kim may be earning a permanent spot on the 26-man roster even after Betts returns to action.