Hyeseong Kim News: Dispatched to OKC

The Dodgers optioned Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Kim began spring training with a chance to win a spot in the Dodgers' infield unit. However, he slashed just .207/.303/.310 across 33 plate appearances during Cactus League play, so the team will send him to Triple-A to continue developing. The 26-year-old was a career .304 hitter during his eight seasons in Korea, so there's still plenty of reason to believe he'll contribute for the big-league club eventually.