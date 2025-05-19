Fantasy Baseball
Hyeseong Kim News: Expected to see semi-regular starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Kim will continue to see semi-regular playing time with the Dodgers moving forward, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Kim won't remain an everyday starter, but he will fill in for Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez and Michael Conforto when they rest. Manager Dave Roberts estimated that Kim will average 3.5 starts per week, meaning he'll be in the lineup about half the Dodgers' contests. The 26-year-old has produced a .452 average with a home run, five RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases over 31 at-bats in 14 games with Los Angeles since being called up May 3, and he's certainly earned a role with the major-league roster moving forward.

