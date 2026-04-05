Hyeseong Kim News: Getting call to big leagues

The Dodgers are recalling Kim from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Mookie Betts is headed to the injured list with an oblique strain, so Kim will join the Dodgers to split playing time at shortstop with Miguel Rojas. Kim missed out on Los Angeles' Opening Day roster in order for him to get everyday reps at Triple-A, but he'll now have a chance at a regular role in the majors. In his first taste of the big leagues last season, he posted a .280/.314/.385 slash line with three homers, 13 steals, 17 RBI and 19 runs in 71 regular-season games.