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Hyeseong Kim News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Kim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Kim has started at shortstop in two of the Dodgers' ensuing four games and has gone 3-for-7 with a double, two walks and three runs. Miguel Rojas will get the nod at shortstop Wednesday, but as the left-handed option of the two, Kim could see the larger share of starts at the position until the Dodgers get Mookie Betts (oblique) back from the injured list.

Hyeseong Kim
Los Angeles Dodgers
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