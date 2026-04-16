Hyeseong Kim headshot

Hyeseong Kim News: Launches homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Kim went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

Kim opened the scoring with his second-inning blast, but he struck out in his three other at-bats. The infielder has fanned eight times in 23 plate appearances this season while drawing four walks. The homer was his first of the year to go with three RBI, four runs scored, a stolen base and a double through eight contests. Kim is batting .278 and should at least be able to maintain a platoon role at shortstop while Mookie Betts (oblique) is on the injured list.

Hyeseong Kim
Los Angeles Dodgers
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