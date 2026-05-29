Hyeseong Kim News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Even though Enrique Hernandez (oblique) is expected to miss a significant amount of time, the Dodgers were expected to go with Alex Freeland at second base over Kim, and Friday's transaction confirms that approach. Kim has a .651 OPS with five steals, one home run and 11 RBI across 130 major-league plate appearances this season, and he'll operate in an everyday role in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS PIcks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 245 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1217 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More