Hyeseong Kim News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Even though Enrique Hernandez (oblique) is expected to miss a significant amount of time, the Dodgers were expected to go with Alex Freeland at second base over Kim, and Friday's transaction confirms that approach. Kim has a .651 OPS with five steals, one home run and 11 RBI across 130 major-league plate appearances this season, and he'll operate in an everyday role in the minors.