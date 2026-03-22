Hyeseong Kim headshot

Hyeseong Kim News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Dodgers optioned Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Kim batted .407 with one extra-base hit and five stolen bases in nine Cactus League games but won't open 2026 with the major-league club. The 30-year-old lost out on a bench role to Santiago Espinal and Alex Freeland even though Tommy Edman (shoulder) is poised to begin the season on the injured list.

Hyeseong Kim
Los Angeles Dodgers
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