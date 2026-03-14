Hyeseong Kim News: Plays in WBC on Friday
Kim (hand) went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts Friday in Team Korea's 10-0 loss to Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
Kim hurt his hand while stealing a base last Sunday versus Team Chinese Taipei and sat out Monday against Team Australia. However, the injury was always considered minor, and Kim's return to the lineup Saturday indicates that the Dodgers' utility man isn't at risk of missing more time. In fact, manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kim will be in Los Angeles' lineup Sunday versus the Cubs, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Team Korea was eliminated from the WBC with the loss Friday, and Kim went 1-for-12 with three RBI, six strikeouts and two walks during the tournament.
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