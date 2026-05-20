Hyeseong Kim News: Settling in at second base
Kim will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Kim made his first 24 starts of the season at shortstop, but he's shifted over to the keystone since Mookie Betts returned from the injured list May 11. Los Angeles optioned Alex Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City to open up second base for Kim, who will occupy the position for the ninth time in the Dodgers' last 10 games. Kim has seen his production tail off in May with a .239/.300/.304 slash line so far this month, so he may need to show some improvement in order to ward off the likes of Santiago Espinal and Miguel Rojas for playing time in the middle infield.
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