Hyeseong Kim headshot

Hyeseong Kim News: Sitting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kim is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Kim had started each of the previous three games and five of the last six tilts at shortstop, but with the Mets sending southpaw David Peterson to the bump, the left-handed-hitting Kim will grab a seat. Miguel Rojas is covering shortstop and Santiago Espinal will be at second base for the Dodgers.

Hyeseong Kim
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hyeseong Kim See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
22 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
25 days ago