Hyeseong Kim News: Sitting against lefty
Kim is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
Kim had started each of the previous three games and five of the last six tilts at shortstop, but with the Mets sending southpaw David Peterson to the bump, the left-handed-hitting Kim will grab a seat. Miguel Rojas is covering shortstop and Santiago Espinal will be at second base for the Dodgers.
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