Hyeseong Kim News: Swipes fifth bag
Kim went 2-for-3 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Cubs.
Kim logged a steal for the second game in a row. This was his third multi-hit effort over his last six games. The infielder has hit .351 with a .918 OPS, one home run, six RBI, six runs scored, two doubles and five steals on six attempts across 44 plate appearances this season. Once Mookie Betts (oblique) returns, Kim may settle into a utility role, though he could be able to push Alex Freeland into a platoon role at second base.
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