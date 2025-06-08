Hyeseong Kim News: Swipes sixth bag

Kim went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Kim got the start in center field and continued to make a strong impression with his bat, collecting his third multi-hit effort across his past four starts. The rookie has gone 8-for-15 with a homer, two RBI and two stolen bases during that span but continues to play sporadically -- he didn't start in any of Los Angeles' three games prior to Saturday. Kim has started at three different positions (center, second base and shortstop) this season as manager Dave Roberts looks to find ways to get him into the lineup among a talented roster. Kim has done all he can to make a case for playing time, slashing .411/.441/.554 with two home runs, seven RBI, 13 runs and six stolen bases (in six attempts) across 25 games.