Hyeseong Kim News: Taking seat Saturday
Kim isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Kim has collected a base hit in each of his last two games. but the Dodgers will sit him down to begin Saturday's contest. Miguel Rojas will get the nod at shortstop instead and bat ninth.
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