Hyeseong Kim News: Two hits, RBI, run in win
Kim went 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.
Kim singled home a run in the second inning and singled again and scored in the fifth. With lefty Justin Bruihl on the mound for St. Louis in the seventh, Miguel Rojas pinch-hit for Kim, who pushed his slash line to .317/.382/.417 with one homer, eight RBI, eight runs scored, five stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K across 68 plate appearances this season. Kim should continue to see somewhat regular playing time while Mookie Betts (oblique) works his way back.
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