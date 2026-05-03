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Hyeseong Kim News: Two hits, RBI, run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Kim went 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

Kim singled home a run in the second inning and singled again and scored in the fifth. With lefty Justin Bruihl on the mound for St. Louis in the seventh, Miguel Rojas pinch-hit for Kim, who pushed his slash line to .317/.382/.417 with one homer, eight RBI, eight runs scored, five stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K across 68 plate appearances this season. Kim should continue to see somewhat regular playing time while Mookie Betts (oblique) works his way back.

Hyeseong Kim
Los Angeles Dodgers
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