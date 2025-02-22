Fantasy Baseball
Hyeseong Kim headshot

Hyeseong Kim News: Will get looks in CF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 4:04pm

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that the Dodgers will look to use Kim in center field during spring training in addition to second base and shortstop, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kim has a bit of experience playing in the outfield from his time in Korea, though he was only ever used in the corners. The Dodgers -- eager to add another lefty-hitting option in center field -- believe the 26-year-old's speed will allow him to succeed in the new role, but he's still expected to serve primarily as a second baseman once the regular season begins.

Hyeseong Kim
Los Angeles Dodgers
