Ian Anderson News: Back with Atlanta

Atlanta claimed Anderson off waivers Sunday.

Anderson was traded by Atlanta to the Angels in March, and over seven bullpen outings with the Halos he posted a 11.57 ERA, 2.57 WHIP and 8:7 across 9.1 innings. He was DFA'd by the Angels on Wednesday, but he'll instead go back to the organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft and will likely report to Triple-A Gwinnett.