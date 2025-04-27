Fantasy Baseball
Ian Anderson headshot

Ian Anderson News: Back with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 11:56am

Atlanta claimed Anderson off waivers Sunday.

Anderson was traded by Atlanta to the Angels in March, and over seven bullpen outings with the Halos he posted a 11.57 ERA, 2.57 WHIP and 8:7 across 9.1 innings. He was DFA'd by the Angels on Wednesday, but he'll instead go back to the organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft and will likely report to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Ian Anderson
Atlanta Braves
