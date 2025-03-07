Fantasy Baseball
Ian Anderson

Ian Anderson News: Fights control again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Anderson gave up a hit and four walks while striking out four over 3.1 scoreless innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Facing most of Miami's likely Opening Day lineup, Anderson once again had trouble getting the ball into the strike zone consistently, even though he was able to escape any damage as a result. The 26-year-old right-hander has issued nine free passes in eight spring innings so far against only five strikeouts, and while he remains a favorite to open the season in the rotation due to the fact that he's out of minor-league options, his stint could be a brief one if his control doesn't come around.

Ian Anderson
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
