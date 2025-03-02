Fantasy Baseball
Ian Anderson News: Stingy in second spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 10:13am

Anderson walked two batters without a strikeout over three scoreless, no-hit innings during Friday's Grapefruit league game against the Marlins.

The right-hander tossed 16 of 28 pitches for strikes against a Miami lineup that included a number of likely Opening Day starters, including Jesus Sanchez, Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby. Anderson is out of minor-league options, making him a favorite to secure a spot at the back of the Atlanta rotation this spring, but his 1:5 K:BB through 4.2 innings to begin the exhibition schedule isn't especially encouraging, even if it comes with a 1.93 ERA. On the bright side, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that Anderson's fastball topped out at 94.9 mph Friday, and he appears close to consistently regaining the velocity that saw him average 94.6 mph with his heater over a 24-start stint for Atlanta in 2021 during which he posted a 3.58 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

