Ian Gibaut News: Blows surprise save opportunity

Gibaut was the surprise choice by Reds manager Terry Francona to pick up the save on Opening Day but blew it badly, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk, including a three-run homer by Wilmer Flores to break a 3-3 tie after Gibault had already blown the save.

Gibaut was literally the last pitcher added to the Reds' roster after Alexis Diaz was placed on the IL, making the team as a non-roster player after getting non-tendered in November. It's noteworthy that other potential fill-in closers Scott Barlow, Emilio Pagan and Tony Santillan pitched the sixth-through-eighth innings. Neither Taylor Rogers nor Graham Ashcraft pitched in the game.