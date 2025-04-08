Fantasy Baseball
Ian Hamilton headshot

Ian Hamilton News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 6:56am

The Yankees activated Hamilton (illness) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

An infection caused a late start to the season for Hamilton, but he's ready to rejoin the Yankees bullpen after making three rehab appearances. Hamilton should eventually work his way back into being a high-leverage reliever, but he might be eased into such situations.

Ian Hamilton
New York Yankees
