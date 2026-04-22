Ian Hamilton News: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Hamilton for assignment Wednesday.
Hamilton was knocked around for three runs in an inning of work Tuesday versus the Nationals in his lone appearance with the big club. The 30-year-old has often been an effective middle reliever in the past, so it's possible there's interest in him via waivers.
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