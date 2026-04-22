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Ian Hamilton News: DFA'd by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Atlanta designated Hamilton for assignment Wednesday.

Hamilton was knocked around for three runs in an inning of work Tuesday versus the Nationals in his lone appearance with the big club. The 30-year-old has often been an effective middle reliever in the past, so it's possible there's interest in him via waivers.

Ian Hamilton
Atlanta Braves
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