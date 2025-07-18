Ian Hamilton News: Hit hard in loss
Hamilton (1-1) worked one inning and took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with no strikeouts, during Friday's 7-3 loss to Atlanta.
With Max Fried still battling a blister, Hamilton served as the opener for a scheduled bullpen game, and it did not go well. The 30-year-old got roughed up to the tune of three runs in his lone inning, throwing 26 pitches and facing seven batters. It was a bit of surprise considering the right-hander had allowed just two earned runs over his prior 13 appearances, but following Friday's outing, his ERA for the season is up to 4.10 in 37.1 innings.
