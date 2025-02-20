Ian Hamilton News: Moves past calf injury

Hamilton (calf) threw a live batting practice session Thursday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The right-hander faced off against Austin Wells, Aaron Judge, Jasson Dominguez and Cody Bellinger in the live session. The 29-year-old reliever didn't make any appearances after injuring his calf in Game 3 of the Yankees' loss to the Guardians in the ALDS last fall, but his ability to face hitters early on during spring training suggests he's fully healthy.