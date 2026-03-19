Ian Hamilton News: Outrighted to Gwinnett

Hamilton cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Hamilton doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so his demotion to Triple-A will cost him his place on Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old righty made just two appearances in the Grapefruit League this spring, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter in 1.2 innings.