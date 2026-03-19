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Ian Hamilton News: Outrighted to Gwinnett

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Hamilton cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Hamilton doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so his demotion to Triple-A will cost him his place on Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old righty made just two appearances in the Grapefruit League this spring, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter in 1.2 innings.

Ian Hamilton
Atlanta Braves
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