Ian Hamilton headshot

Ian Hamilton News: Sent outright to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Atlanta outrighted Hamilton to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hamilton was removed from the 40-man roster after giving up three runs in his lone appearance in the majors. Since he's been outrighted previously, Hamilton has the ability to decline the assignment and become a free agent, but it's unclear what his plans are.

Ian Hamilton
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Hamilton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Hamilton See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
204 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
216 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
323 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 20, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025