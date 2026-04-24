Ian Hamilton News: Sent outright to Triple-A
Atlanta outrighted Hamilton to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hamilton was removed from the 40-man roster after giving up three runs in his lone appearance in the majors. Since he's been outrighted previously, Hamilton has the ability to decline the assignment and become a free agent, but it's unclear what his plans are.
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