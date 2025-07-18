Ian Hamilton News: Serving as opener

Hamilton will open Friday's game against Atlanta, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

The Yankees were initially expected to start Max Fried (blister) on Friday, but the team has opted to give Fried a few extra days of rest. Instead, Hamilton will open up what's expected to be a bullpen game. The 30-year-old reliever has a 3.47 ERA through 36.1 innings this season, and he hasn't pitched more than two innings in an outing this season. Coming out of the All-Star break, New York could look to get multiple innings out of Hamilton's fresh arm Friday.