Ian Happ Injury: Managing bruised heel
Happ is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays due to a bruised left heel, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Though the injury will keep Happ out of the starting nine for a second straight day, manager Craig Counsell said that the 31-year-old outfielder will be available off the bench Wednesday and should rejoin the lineup Friday against the Pirates, per Brian Murphy of MLB.com. Michael Conforto will pick up another start in left field in Happ's stead.
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