Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ Injury: Not ready to rejoin lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Happ (oblique) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Happ will hit the bench for a third straight game while he contends with oblique discomfort, but at this stage, the Cubs are characterizing his injury as a day-to-day concern and don't believe he'll require a stint on the injured list. Per MLB.com, Happ was able to take some swings in the batting cage Sunday, so he could be available as a pinch hitter off the bench in Monday's series opener.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
