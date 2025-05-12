Ian Happ Injury: Not ready to rejoin lineup

Happ (oblique) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Happ will hit the bench for a third straight game while he contends with oblique discomfort, but at this stage, the Cubs are characterizing his injury as a day-to-day concern and don't believe he'll require a stint on the injured list. Per MLB.com, Happ was able to take some swings in the batting cage Sunday, so he could be available as a pinch hitter off the bench in Monday's series opener.