Ian Happ News: Back in lineup

Happ (heel) will start in left field and bat fourth Saturday against the Pirates.

A bruised left heel kept Happ out of the lineup for two games, but he returned to the starting nine Friday and went 2-for-3 with a walk. The 31-year-old outfielder is off to a very strong start to the season, slashing .233/.327/.558 with four homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored through his first 11 games.