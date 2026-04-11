Ian Happ News: Back in lineup
Happ (heel) will start in left field and bat fourth Saturday against the Pirates.
A bruised left heel kept Happ out of the lineup for two games, but he returned to the starting nine Friday and went 2-for-3 with a walk. The 31-year-old outfielder is off to a very strong start to the season, slashing .233/.327/.558 with four homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored through his first 11 games.
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