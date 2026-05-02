Ian Happ News: Carries offense in victory

Happ went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in a 2-0 win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Happ produced all the offense Chicago would need with a solo blast to right field in the second inning. He later scored the team's only other run of the game in the eighth. Happ was the only Cub to notch multiple hits in the game -- in fact, the remainder of the lineup went a combined 2-for-25. It was a much-needed big performance from Happ, who had gone 3-for-23 with nine strikeouts (albeit with six walks) over his previous seven contests.