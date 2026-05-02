Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Carries offense in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Happ went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in a 2-0 win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Happ produced all the offense Chicago would need with a solo blast to right field in the second inning. He later scored the team's only other run of the game in the eighth. Happ was the only Cub to notch multiple hits in the game -- in fact, the remainder of the lineup went a combined 2-for-25. It was a much-needed big performance from Happ, who had gone 3-for-23 with nine strikeouts (albeit with six walks) over his previous seven contests.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Happ See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Happ See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago