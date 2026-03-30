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Ian Happ News: Continues power surge Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Happ went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

After a relatively quiet performance on Opening Day, Happ has now gone deep in Chicago's last three games. He's thriving in the No. 3 spot in the order between Alex Bregman and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Happ's career high in home runs for a season is 25, which he's done twice, and while it's too early to say he'll surpass that figure, he is at least off to a promising start for fantasy managers.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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