Ian Happ News: Extends on-base streak to 27 games

Happ went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a stolen base and an additional run scored during the Cubs' 7-6 extra-inning win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Happ gave the Cubs an early 2-1 lead after crushing a two-run long ball off Brady Singer in the first inning, and the former came home to score in the forth on a double by Seiya Suzuki. Happ is up to nine home runs on the year, and his solo shot extended his on-base streak to 27 games that dates back to April 5 against the Guardians. The veteran outfielder is slashing .248/.379/.511 with two steals, 17 RBI and 28 runs across 161 plate appearances this season.