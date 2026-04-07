Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: First day off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Happ is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay.

It's the first day off this season for Happ, who is hitting just .200 but with four home runs across his first 45 plate appearances. The Cubs will roll out Michael Conforto in left field Tuesday against the Rays.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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