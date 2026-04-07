Ian Happ News: First day off Tuesday
Happ is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay.
It's the first day off this season for Happ, who is hitting just .200 but with four home runs across his first 45 plate appearances. The Cubs will roll out Michael Conforto in left field Tuesday against the Rays.
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