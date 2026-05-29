Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Goes deep again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Happ went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Happ launched a three-run shot off Andre Pallante in the first inning, marking his third straight game with a homer. The 31-year-old was given a two-day mental reset entering the week and it has certainly paid off, as he's gone 8-for-22 with five extra-base hits and 11 RBI over his past five games. For the year, he's slashing .230/.354/.475 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 38 runs scored and two steals across 243 plate appearances.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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